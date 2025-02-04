Feb. 4: How Is California’s Controversial Approach To Mental Health Working? We Look At One County

Gov. Gavin Newsom sought to provide mental health treatment to those facing homelessness through a controversial program that established what is known as “CARE Courts.” Little data exists to know whether the program has been meeting its goals so far. But in today’s episode, we look at how it’s working in Stanislaus County. We speak with reporter Marijke Rowland from our partner, Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including how farmers are reacting to Trump’s hasty water order last week and a new indictment that was revealed in the Bitwise Industries fallout.