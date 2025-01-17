© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Jan. 17: As Donald Trump Returns To Office, Fresno Area Republicans Take In Their Moment

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 17, 2025 at 7:15 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

The November election was the first time since 2004 that Fresno County voters swung red – supporting President-Elect Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris. What does this political shift mean for the region? Today, we speak with Peter Halajian of the Fresno County Republican Party, who also pulls back the curtain on some conflicts within his political organization.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the end of a popular Spanish-language program in the Valley and the climate that fueled Southern California’s fires.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
