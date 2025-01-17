Jan. 17: As Donald Trump Returns To Office, Fresno Area Republicans Take In Their Moment

The November election was the first time since 2004 that Fresno County voters swung red – supporting President-Elect Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris. What does this political shift mean for the region? Today, we speak with Peter Halajian of the Fresno County Republican Party, who also pulls back the curtain on some conflicts within his political organization.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including the end of a popular Spanish-language program in the Valley and the climate that fueled Southern California’s fires.