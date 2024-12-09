Dec. 9: Why Did Merced County Residents Tank A Public Safety Tax?

Earlier this year, Merced County officials raised alarm over a struggle to keep necessary staffing at the sheriff, district attorney, and fire departments. The county proposed a tax measure on the November ballot to help with funding. But the measure failed. We speak with Brianna Vaccari, a reporter with the Merced Focus newsroom, to hear what might be next for the county.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Rep. Jim Costa eyeing a top committee spot in Congress and milk being ordered to be tested for bird flu nationwide.