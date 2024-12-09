© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Dec. 9: Why Did Merced County Residents Tank A Public Safety Tax?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 9, 2024 at 6:54 AM PST
Earlier this year, Merced County officials raised alarm over a struggle to keep necessary staffing at the sheriff, district attorney, and fire departments. The county proposed a tax measure on the November ballot to help with funding. But the measure failed. We speak with Brianna Vaccari, a reporter with the Merced Focus newsroom, to hear what might be next for the county.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Rep. Jim Costa eyeing a top committee spot in Congress and milk being ordered to be tested for bird flu nationwide.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
