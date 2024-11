Election Day is behind us. We hear how it went in the San Joaquin Valley. Nationally, Republicans gained control of the White House and U.S. Senate, with many other races still uncalled. In the Valley, congressional races were still too close to call as of Tuesday night. KVPR’s Kerry Klein and Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado tell us where things ended up and what reporters from the KVPR newsroom observed as the night went on.