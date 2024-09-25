Sept. 25: As Illegal Camping Bans Go Into Effect, How The Unhoused Are Handling It
Nearly three months ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that cities can crack down on homeless encampments. Now, some cities in the San Joaquin Valley have enacted new rules to keep unhoused people off the streets. Fresnoland reporter Pablo Orihuela joins us to share more.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including a new poll that shows Valley Democrats have an edge in close House races, and local businesses oppose a state warehouse bill.