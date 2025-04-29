© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sergio Olmos / CalMatters

Sergio is an investigative reporter for CalMatters. He previously worked as a freelance reporter for The New York Times, NPR, Oregon Public Broadcasting and The Guardian, among others, reporting from here in the U.S. and the war in Ukraine. He also created the Dying for a Fight podcast series for OPB, which led to the arrest and successful prosecution of the killer of a well-known Portland activist. Other languages spoken: Spanish (fluent)