Hannah Norman / KFF Health News
Hannah Norman, video producer and visual reporter, joined KFF Health News after covering health care for the San Francisco Business Times. Previously, she was a fellow at AtlanticLIVE, The Atlantic’s event branch. Her work has appeared on Al Jazeera, NBC News, CNN, and other national outlets. She graduated from Wesleyan University.
-
The chemicals have unexpectedly turned up in well water in rural California farmland far from known contamination sites, like industrial areas, airports, and military bases. Agricultural communities already face the dangers of heavy metals and nitrates contaminating their tap water.
-
The former Tennessee nurse faces prison time for a fatal medication mistake. Reaction from her peers was swift and fierce on social media and beyond ― and it isn't over.