Blake Zante is the Executive Director of the nonpartisan Kenneth L. Maddy Institute. As an alumnus of The Maddy Institute’s Legislative Intern Scholar Program, Zante’s journey has been rooted in a commitment to public service and civic engagement.

As Executive Director, Zante oversees the institute’s operations, orchestrating its diverse programs with the aim of training the next generation of leaders, bolstering democratic participation, providing nonpartisan public policy analysis, and increasing civic engagement in the San Joaquin Valley and state of California. He is also responsible for producing and hosting public affairs programs, such as The Maddy Report, which serve to illuminate the impact of public policy on San Joaquin Valley agriculture and various other sectors.

Former leaders of The Maddy Institute include former Fresno State President Harold Haak, U.S. Representative Jim Costa, and former Mayor of Fresno Dan Whitehurst.

A government affairs and communications professional, Zante worked as a district representative to former Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, as press secretary to state Senator Andreas Borgeas, and operated a public affairs consultancy.

Beyond his professional commitments, Zante remains engaged in community service and advocacy. He serves as a Fresno County planning commissioner, a board member for both the Fresno State Alumni Association and the San Joaquin Political Academy of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the Fresno Rotary Club.

Zante earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Master of Public Administration from California State University, Fresno. During his time at the university, he served as student body president and received a President’s Honors Scholarship from the Smittcamp Family Honors College. Zante is an alumnus of the Capital Fellows Program.