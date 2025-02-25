Alastair Bland / CalMatters
The governor vowed to clear the way for more groundwater recharge. Has it worked? “We’re still tinkering around with small numbers,” one expert says.
The governor eliminated $40 million for restoring floodplains, halting projects that help protect vulnerable, disadvantaged communities. San Joaquin Valley legislators are pushing back.
California ended its voluntary statewide target, triggering concerns from experts that many water supplies remain depleted. Other drought measures remain in place.
As storms melt snowpack, managers released water to prevent reservoirs from overflowing and flooding Central Valley towns — and that sends water into the ocean. The warm rains melt snow that ideally would last into spring and help with water deliveries.
Groundwater plans, largely serving low-income Latino communities, were deemed inadequate for preventing dry wells and sinking land.
Communities still have dry wells. Restoring groundwater takes decades, with costly, long-term replenishment projects — and ultimately, much less pumping.
In California, fines are being levied against winemakers who violate environmental laws, but activists say they are a drop in the bucket compared to the damage.
Many U.S. chefs and retailers prefer intact fillets that constitute a single portion. That demand is driving overfishing for young fish that haven't reproduced. A new campaign aims to change that.
The food industry is already feeling the effects of climate change, which will likely force expensive adaptations in the future. At least one sector is looking to make energy companies pay.
Some of the last drift gillnet fishers in the world capture swordfish off the coast of California. But their days may be numbered as lawmakers seek to phase the nets out.