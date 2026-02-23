France moves to bar US Ambassador Charles Kushner from direct government access

PARIS — France's top diplomat Monday requested that U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner no longer be allowed direct access to members of the French government after he skipped a meeting to discuss comments by the Trump administration over the beating death of a far-right activist.

French authorities had summoned Kushner, the father of U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, to the Quai d'Orsay, which houses the Foreign Affairs Ministry, on Monday evening but he did not show up, according to diplomatic sources.

Jean-Noel Barrot, the foreign affairs minister, moved to restrict Kushner's access "in light of this apparent misunderstanding of the basic expectations of the mission of an ambassador, who has the honor of representing his country."

The ministry, however, left the door open for reconciliation.

"It remains, of course, possible for Ambassador Charles Kushner to carry out his duties and present himself at the Quai d'Orsay, so that we may hold the diplomatic discussions needed to smooth over the irritants that can inevitably arise in a friendship spanning 250 years," it said.

Kushner had been summoned following a statement by the State Department's Counterterrorism Bureau, which posted on X that "reports, corroborated by the French Minister of the Interior, that Quentin Deranque was killed by left-wing militants, should concern us all." The U.S. Embassy had posted that statement on social media.

Deranque, a far-right activist, died of brain injuries this month from a beating in the French city of Lyon. He was attacked during a fight on the margins of a student meeting where a far-left lawmaker was a keynote speaker.

His killing highlighted a climate of deep political tension ahead of next year's presidential vote.

"We reject any instrumentalization of this tragedy, which has plunged a French family into mourning, for political ends," Barrot said over the weekend. "We have no lessons to learn, particularly on the issue of violence, from the international reactionary movement."

The State Department said in its post that "violent radical leftism is on the rise and its role in Quentin Deranque's death demonstrates the threat it poses to public safety. We will continue to monitor the situation and expect to see the perpetrators of violence brought to justice."

Kushner was summoned in August over his letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging the country did not do enough to combat antisemitism. France's foreign officials met with a representative of the U.S. ambassador since the diplomat did not show up.



