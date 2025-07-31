The best new albums out Aug. 1

It's Friday, but for some of you, your new music wishes were granted earlier this week when pop-punk princess Hayley Williams leaked her latest album to her devoted hair salon patrons. (Don't worry, it's on streaming services today for the rest of you.)

This week, we crack open THE FUTURE IS HERE AND EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED, the newest release from Detroit's ever-elusive, loud and existential band, The Armed. We also reacquaint ourselves with Mal Devisa and her four-disc Palimpsesa, and get to know the soft and wandering New Days by Emily Hines.

Stephen Thompson welcomes Liz Warner from NPR Member station WDET to the show to discuss these albums and two more favorites out this week. Listen to the show beginning at 3 a.m. ET wherever you get your podcasts.

The Starting Five

Emily Hines.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Emily Hines, These Days

Recommended If You Like: Big Thief, Laura Marling

💿 Mal Devisa, Palimpsesa

RIYL: Noname, billy woods

💿 The Armed, THE FUTURE IS HERE AND EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED

RIYL: Turnstile, Refused

💿 Caimin Gilmore, BlackGate

RIYL: Rachel's, caroline

💿 Susumu Yokota, Skintone Edition, Vol. 1 (box set)

RIYL: Brian Eno, Aphex Twin

The Lightning Round

Buddy Guy.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Buddy Guy, Ain't Done With The Blues

💿 Heatmiser, Mic City Sons (30th Anniversary Remaster)

💿 René Najera, Painted Life

💿 Hieroglyphic Being, The Sound Of Something Ending

💿 Spafford Campbell, Tomorrow Held

The Long List

Y ohtrixpointnever and Jeter of the Japanese duo Peterparker69.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Electronic/Out There

Peterparker69, yo,

Sofia Kourtesis, Volver EP

EP Mansur Brown, Rihla

Memotone, smallest things

Brad Rose, A Live We Once Lived

Davd Boulter, Whitby

Lauren Maria, You're Beautiful

Ma Sha, Hydrofall EP

Rock/Alt/Indie

Debby Friday, The Starrr Of The Queen of Life

The New Eves, The New Eve Is Rising

Nadeem Din-Gabisi, OFFSHORE

Rosali, Slow Pain: Live and Solo from Drop of Sun

Anthony Family, Live From An Ordinary Place

Everything Else, Another One Making Clouds

Ex Agent, New Assumptions… EP

Flowers For The Dead, First Place EP

Fortitude Valley, Part Of The Problem, Baby

Freezing Cold, Treasure Pool

Kayo Dot, Every Rock, Every Half-Truth Under Reason

Kyle Hollingsworth, All We Are

Laura Groves, Yes EP

OK Cool, Chit Chat

QWAM, girls aren't afraid of blood

Return to Dust, Speak Like the Dead EP

Sex Week, Upper Mezzanine EP

V/A, Maybe I'm Dreaming

Wisp, If Not Winter

Classical

Maya Beiser, Salt

Sunny Sweeney.

Country/Folk/Americana

Sunny Sweeney, Rhinestone Requiem

Josh Halper, Schlemiel

Kalie Shorr, My Type EP

Morgan Wade, The Party Is Over (recovered)

The Wood Brothers, Puff of Smoke

Travis Roberts, Rebel Rose

Ethan Regan, honey honey honey EP

Global

Danny Ocean, Babylon Club

Ali Sethi, Love Language

Julian Kytasty, Songs of Truth: Music and Song from the Kobzar Tradition of Ukraine

Jazz

Greg Foat, Opening Time

Rachael & Vilray, West of Broadway

araabMUZIK.

Rap/Hip-Hop

araabMuzik, Electronic Dream 2

Xaviersobased, Once More EP

EP $UICIDEBOY$, Thy Kingdom Come

Babytron, Luka Troncic 2

Lil Poppa, Almost Normal Again

Montana 700, The Greatest of All Traps

Pop

Between Friends, WOW!

Reneé Rapp, Bite Me

R&B/Soul

Pink Butter, Can We Go Back

