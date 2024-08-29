Three hikers drowned near Tulare County landmark. Officials say it’s not the first time

FRESNO, Calif. —- Last week, three hikers from Utah drowned along a tributary of the Kern River in Tulare County. They had been exploring a site known as the Seven Teacups—made up of a cascading series of natural pools, or “teacups,” carved by the water into a granite outcropping—when they were sucked under by a powerful undercurrent known as a whirlpool.

These weren’t the first deaths to occur at the teacups. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, at least two others have drowned there in the past.

Although recreation at the site is allowed, authorities strongly recommend wearing life jackets and simply not getting in the water when possible.

“We would not call this area safe by any means,” wrote Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Kevin Kemmerling in an email. “It requires serious, advanced skills and is potentially a life-snatcher to both the advanced and inexperienced alike.”



What happened last week?

Jeannine Skinner, David Bell, and Peter On were among a group of 13 people canyoneering along Dry Meadow Creek on Friday, Aug. 23. Canyoneering involves exploring canyons using techniques pulled from climbing and hiking like scrambling, rappelling and waterfall jumping.

According to multiple social media posts, Skinner was the first of the three to rappel into the water, and when she showed signs of distress, the other two jumped in after her. All three were then pulled underwater.

Fire officials confirmed to other news outlets that by the time they arrived at the site on Friday evening, the three were dead at the scene.

An obituary for On and GoFundMe pages organized to raise funeral costs for Skinner and Bell describe Skinner as adventurous and warm, and Bell and On as brave and selfless heroes .

All appeared to be experienced outdoor enthusiasts.

The other two previous deaths at the site had also been canyoneering, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

An accident database with the non-profit American Whitewater also documents a case where a kayaker went missing and was presumed drowned after paddling through the teacups in 2009.



The site requires ‘extensive canyoneering experience’

A canyoneering review by the website Modern Hiker describes the Seven Teacups as a “top-notch route” that’s rated “intermediate” with “ water with a potentially strong current, often requiring swiftwater techniques. ”

“Do not continue beyond this route and into the Seven Teacups without extensive canyoneering experience and proper equipment,” warns the outdoors website AllTrails .

Gary Ananian is the Executive Director of the Kern River Conservancy, a non-profit that provides education and outreach along the river. He said the Seven Teacups are a known entity to first responders.

“It's an area that gets a lot of rescue calls,” he said.

Though Ananian referred to the whirlpool that killed the three hikers as a “freak” occurrence, he’s aware of other risks in the area—like the sheer rock face around the water.

“Usually it's a result of people that slip and fall, hit their head over there. It's a very steep granite area and it's very slippery,” he said.

In other instances, he said, visitors suffered hypothermia while swimming, particularly in early spring when the river is coursing with snowmelt from higher elevations.

“Everyone's welcome to go hike,” he said. “But once you get to the teacups, if you're not a swimmer or don't know how to swim —- you don't know what you're doing — it's not a place to go and jump into.”

Ananian says the area is not marked with warning signs.

Every spring and summer, Kern and Tulare County officials warn the public of the dangers of swimming in the Kern River at locations other than designated swimming areas. Since 1968, the river has taken more than 340 lives.