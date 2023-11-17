© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The latest deal to save Madera Community Hospital falls apart

KVPR | By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM PST
With a fully operational facility and equipment, Madera Community Hospital has been closed for almost two months.
Soreath Hok
/
KVPR
With a fully operational facility and equipment, Madera Community Hospital sits closed in this February 2023 photo.

FRESNO, Calif. — Efforts to reopen the shuttered Madera Community Hospital faced another major setback this week, after Adventist Health pulled out of a deal to take over hospital operations.

KVPR’s Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado spoke with Melissa Montalvo, who broke the news for the Fresno Bee.

She starts by explaining how hospital bankruptcy attorney Riley C. Walter learned of the news following a bankruptcy hearing this week.

Listen to the interview in the player on this page.
Tags
Local News Top StoriesMadera Community Hospitalhealth care
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Related Content