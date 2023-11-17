The latest deal to save Madera Community Hospital falls apart

FRESNO, Calif. — Efforts to reopen the shuttered Madera Community Hospital faced another major setback this week, after Adventist Health pulled out of a deal to take over hospital operations.

KVPR’s Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado spoke with Melissa Montalvo, who broke the news for the Fresno Bee.

She starts by explaining how hospital bankruptcy attorney Riley C. Walter learned of the news following a bankruptcy hearing this week.

