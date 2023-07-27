Sources: Madera Community Hospital approves operator who will manage hospital services

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

FRESNO, Calif. — Multiple sources confirm to KVPR the Madera Community Hospital Board of Trustees has voted to approve an operating partner who will take over services.

Hospital officials reached by phone Thursday morning confirmed a vote was taken to approve the operator. However, it's unclear which entity will manage services at the hospital.

Unofficial reports indicate the operator chosen is Adventist Health, which runs hospitals and clinics across the San Joaquin Valley in California and two other states. KVPR reached out to Adventist for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Hospital officials who would not confirm the identity of the operator said a statement would be made soon.

Madera Community Hospital has sat closed since December, ever since CEO Karen Paolinelli abruptly emailed all staff just ahead of Christmas that the hospital was shutting down operations.

Services slowly began to close, including the rural clinics spread across the county – leaving thousands without their regular medical care facilities.

Months later, the hospital officially filed for bankruptcy. The move was anticipated, but it set off a clock on restoring operations – if it was even possible.

This month, Madera County supervisors unanimously agreed to fund the hospital $500,000 to cover operations through August. Given the steep hill the hospital has had to get over, some supervisors had reservations but ultimately saw it as a potential beneficial move.

The funds were a critical insurance measure as the hospital sought to restore operations and fend off liquidation during its bankruptcy process. The hospital owes $15 million from its failed merger with Trinity Health.

At a bankruptcy hearing this week, Madera Community Hospital bankruptcy attorney Riley Walter stated the hospital was looking at entering into a “management services agreement” with a healthcare system – though at the time he did not name the entity.

“They're going to run the hospital. We believe that there may be an option to purchase the hospital in the future. But initially, it's a strict management services agreement,” Walter said.

KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado contributed to this report.