Congressional committee completes report into illegal Reedley medical lab

This story will be updated

FRESNO, Calif. – The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has reportedly completed an investigation stemming from a subpoena into an illegal medical lab found in Reedley.

The committee planned to give an update at 4:30 p.m. eastern time Wednesday on the findings. California Reps. Jim Costa and Kevin McCarthy are both on the committee and were expected to be joined by officials from Reedley.

Officials planned to discuss “broader vulnerabilities” the investigation into the medical lab in Reedley revealed about American biosecurity.

In October, authorities arrested Jia Bei Zhu on suspicion of manufacturing and distributing misbranded medical devices and making false statements to federal agencies in connection with the lab found at a downtown Reedley warehouse in late 2022.

Multiple agencies spent months this year investigating the lab’s operation and clearing out hazards associated with it. Local, state and federal agencies uncovered a number of infectious diseases and hazardous chemicals were stored inside the facility, including COVID-19, malaria, HIV and hepatitis.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health said it took roughly 76 days and 14 agencies to clear hazardous conditions – including euthanizing hundreds of lab mice found in distress.

The company Universal MediTech, Inc. – a research and development company that was previously based in Fresno – was reportedly at the center of the investigation. Zhu, who is 62, is one of the first known arrests stemming from the investigations into the lab’s unauthorized operation.

The lab’s discovery fueled speculation and theories about its origins. Local officials said they had sparse communication with individuals associated with the lab, but phone numbers and addresses appeared to be traced to a Chinese province.

In August, Former House Speaker McCarthy visited his district office in Clovis, where he made remarks on the lab’s discovery.

“My concern is to get to the bottom of what happened here but to also look at where this is happening in other parts of this country as well,” McCarthy said at the time.

McCarthy said then he would take the investigation to the select committee as well as to the FBI.