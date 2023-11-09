Fresno’s Radio Bilingüe gets funding to improve national broadcast operations

FRESNO, Calif. – Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula presented a $2 million check to Spanish radio news station Radio Bilingüe to expand its Fresno headquarters.

Arambula, who represents District 31, secured the grant from the State General Funds in this year’s state budget. At a press conference, he called it “an investment.”

“It's important to have radio stations that are providing culturally and linguistically competent care and access to information for so many in our community,” said Arambula.

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR Radio Bilingüe founder and director Hugo Morales says the state funding will go toward expanding Fresno headquarter facility

Founded in 1976, Radio Bilingüe has been at the forefront of Latino programming. The network played a key part in distributing information to Spanish-speaking communities at the peak of the pandemic.

The non-profit station also offers broadcasts in Mexican Indigenous languages, such as Zapotec and Mixtec.

At the press conference, founder and director Hugo Morales said the station is determined to maintain their presence in southeast Fresno – south of McKinley Ave.

“Our new home is going to ensure space for youth radio education and community events,” said Morales. “We'll improve our infrastructure to make sure we are on the air when our audience needs us.”

Radio Bilingüe’s broadcasts span across California, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative, which is supported by the Central Valley Community Foundation with technology and training support by Microsoft Corp.