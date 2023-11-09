© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Fresno’s Radio Bilingüe gets funding to improve national broadcast operations

KVPR | By Esther Quintanilla
Published November 9, 2023 at 12:25 AM PST
Radio Bilingüe founder and director Hugo Morales (left) and State Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (right) pose behind a check meant to fund the radio station's headquarter facility expansion
Esther Quintanilla
/
KVPR
Radio Bilingüe founder and director Hugo Morales (left) and State Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (right) pose behind a check meant to fund the radio station's headquarter facility expansion

FRESNO, Calif. – Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula presented a $2 million check to Spanish radio news station Radio Bilingüe to expand its Fresno headquarters.

Arambula, who represents District 31, secured the grant from the State General Funds in this year’s state budget. At a press conference, he called it “an investment.”

“It's important to have radio stations that are providing culturally and linguistically competent care and access to information for so many in our community,” said Arambula.

Radio Bilingüe founder and director Hugo Morales says the state funding will go toward expanding Fresno headquarter facility
Esther Quintanilla
/
KVPR
Radio Bilingüe founder and director Hugo Morales says the state funding will go toward expanding Fresno headquarter facility

Founded in 1976, Radio Bilingüe has been at the forefront of Latino programming. The network played a key part in distributing information to Spanish-speaking communities at the peak of the pandemic.

The non-profit station also offers broadcasts in Mexican Indigenous languages, such as Zapotec and Mixtec.

At the press conference, founder and director Hugo Morales said the station is determined to maintain their presence in southeast Fresno – south of McKinley Ave.

“Our new home is going to ensure space for youth radio education and community events,” said Morales. “We'll improve our infrastructure to make sure we are on the air when our audience needs us.”

Radio Bilingüe’s broadcasts span across California, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative, which is supported by the Central Valley Community Foundation with technology and training support by Microsoft Corp.
Esther Quintanilla
Esther Quintanilla reports on diverse communities for KVPR through the Central Valley News Collaborative, which includes The Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, KVPR and Radio Bilingüe.
See stories by Esther Quintanilla