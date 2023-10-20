© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresno teachers on the brink of strike as voting continues

KVPR | By Esther Quintanilla
Published October 20, 2023 at 4:28 PM PDT
Over three thousand Fresno Unified educators gathered for a strike authorization vote at the Fresno Fairgrounds' Paul Paul Theater Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
Julianna Morano
/
Fresnoland
Over three thousand Fresno Unified educators gathered for a strike authorization vote at the Fresno Fairgrounds' Paul Paul Theater Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

The Fresno Teachers Association and the Fresno Unified School District have gone back and forth on contract negotiations since last November. Teachers are currently working without one, and reaching a deal hasn’t been easy.

In this interview, KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla speaks with Fresnoland reporter Julianna Morano about how the upcoming results of a vote on whether or not to strike could mark a pivotal moment. Voting is expected to wrap up by Monday, Oct. 23.

Listen to the interview in the player on this page.

Tags
Local News Top StoriesFresno Unified School District
Esther Quintanilla
Esther Quintanilla reports on diverse communities for KVPR through the Central Valley News Collaborative, which includes The Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, KVPR and Radio Bilingüe.
See stories by Esther Quintanilla