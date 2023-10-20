Fresno teachers on the brink of strike as voting continues

The Fresno Teachers Association and the Fresno Unified School District have gone back and forth on contract negotiations since last November. Teachers are currently working without one, and reaching a deal hasn’t been easy.

In this interview, KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla speaks with Fresnoland reporter Julianna Morano about how the upcoming results of a vote on whether or not to strike could mark a pivotal moment. Voting is expected to wrap up by Monday, Oct. 23.

Listen to the interview in the player on this page.