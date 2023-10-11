Merced names Modesto lieutenant as next police chief

MERCED (CVJC) – A veteran police lieutenant from Modesto has been chosen to lead the Merced Police Department, which has seen four other chiefs since 2018.

Steven Stanfield, who has 27 years of experience in law enforcement, will start the new role at the end of the month, Merced City Manager Stephanie Dietz announced in a news release Tuesday.

Merced Police Department in recent years has faced staffing challenges among its rank and file and quick turnover in its top position. Thomas Cavallero, who retired last December, was the most recent chief. Since then, an acting chief and then interim chief led the force of 98 officers.

In Modesto, Stanfield developed and managed special teams dedicated to addressing issues such as homelessness and health. He currently oversees Modesto PD’s patrol schedule, tracking use of force and pursuits and manages the department’s real-time crime center.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be appointed as the Chief of Police for the city of Merced, Stanfield said in a statement. “I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community members, and I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated officers and the entire Merced community.

Stanfield will earn an annual salary of $200,000, a figure the Merced City Council in August voted to raise from $186,000 per the recommendation of the firm hired to seek candidates for the position.

The search firm, Bob Murray & Associates, also conducted the city’s search for a new city manager to succeed Dietz, who announced earlier this year her intention to leave the role. The Merced City Council last month approved the hiring of Scott McBride as new city manager. McBride will begin the new role next month upon her departure. Dietz has not publicly disclosed where she plans to work next.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chief Stanfield as our new Chief of Police,” Dietz said. “He embodies the values of our department and our community, and we are confident that he will uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and community engagement.”

Stanfield will be charged with tackling an issue that faced his two predecessors: staffing.

In a January Facebook post, then-acting Chief Joe Weiss announced that staffing limitations had led the department to disband the Disruptive Area Response Team, dedicated to quality-of-life issues. Interim Chief Craig Gundlach temporarily staffed DART with school resource officers over the summer, and currently one officer works the DART assignment.

This story was published in partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative, a nonprofit and nonpartisan community newsroom. To get regular coverage from the CVJC, sign up for CVJC’s free Substack list here and follow CVJC on Facebook.

