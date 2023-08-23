© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Ten years later, the Rim Fire remains Yosemite's largest wildfire

KVPR | By Kerry Klein
Published August 23, 2023 at 4:48 PM PDT
Mike McMillan
/
US Forest Service

FRESNO, Calif. — Ten years ago this month, the Rim Fire ignited in the central Sierra Nevada. It would eventually incinerate more than 250,000 acres and 100 structures in Tuolumne County.

At the time, the Rim Fire was California’s second largest wildfire. Today, it’s not even in the top ten.

But it remains the largest fire ever within Yosemite National Park, and the 77,000 acres it burned there left a legacy: it inspired an expansion of fire prevention efforts.

“It definitely increased the urgency and scale of fire and fuels management in the park,” said Lacey Hankin, a Yosemite park fire ecologist. “We’ve expanded our use of prescribed fire, mechanical and manual fuels reduction and managed wildfire in order to accomplish community protection as well as ecological goals.”

Community
In Groveland, Community Healing Puts Rim Fire in the Past
Ezra David Romero

One main priority after all these years is protecting giant sequoia trees. As many as 20% of all sequoias, globally, have been killed in recent fires.

Last year, Yosemite even set up sprinklers to protect the giants in Mariposa Grove from the Washburn Fire.

“Preventing catastrophic fire in these areas is really critical for their persistence,” Hankin said.

Another priority is protecting homes and other development built precariously in what’s known as the wildland-urban interface.

Tags
Local News Top StoriesWildfiresyosemite national park
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein