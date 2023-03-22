Officials keep eye on Corcoran's levee as water fills Tulare Lake

Tulare Lake is filling for the first time since 1997. But in nearby Corcoran, law enforcement and first responders are telling residents not to panic, and that a levee is protecting the city for now. Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: Tulare Lake is filling for the first time since 1997. Perched on its edge, is the City of Corcoran. As KVPR’s Kerry Klein reports, the city is safe for now.

KERRY KLEIN: In a media briefing on Wednesday, Corcoran’s Deputy Police Chief Gary Cramer said: Don’t panic.

GARY CRAMER: The city of Corcoran is protected by a levee that goes along the south edge of the city and along the west edge of the city.

KLEIN: He reported the levee remains intact and uncompromised. In fact, Kings County Sheriff David Robinson said the levee looms far above the lake bottom of 167 feet.

DAVID ROBINSON: The levee is at 188 feet around the city of Corcoran, so we’d have to see a lot of water to get to the top of that levee.

KLEIN: But law enforcement are monitoring it closely. Most flooded areas in Kings County are farmland with few houses and businesses. The biggest risk right now, officials say, is driving into flooded areas. You can find road closure maps and sign up for emergency alerts at countyofkings.com.

For KVPR News, I'm Kerry Klein.

