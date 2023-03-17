Toppled trees, displaced cattle herds: Tulare County ag dealing with deluge

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: In Tulare County, where signs reading “pray for rain” line the highway, many communities are underwater. As KVPR’s Kerry Klein reports, so are agricultural fields.

KERRY KLEIN: Flooded orchards, toppled trees, and displaced farmers and farmworkers. That’s what Tulare County Farm Bureau executive director Tricia Stever Blattler is observing across her county.

TRICIA STEVER BLATTLER: What we've really seen in the last three days has been more of our dairy community having to come together and literally rapidly deploy trailers and trucks to people that need to move like 500 to 1,000 head of cattle in the matter of a day.

KLEIN: Months ago, this region was the epicenter of California drought.

STEVER BLATTLER: We're begging and begging and begging for water. But sadly when the good Lord delivered it, he brought it all in way too way too quickly.

KLEIN: She also says farmers are lending their bulldozers and excavators to first responders clearing roads and moving debris. A farmer elsewhere in the Valley even used two of his own pickup trucks to plug a breached levee.

For KVPR News, I'm Kerry Klein.