Raging waters from Bear Creek flooded parts of the City of Merced and neighboring Planada on Tuesday. All 4,000 residents of Planada were ordered to evacuate.

AP Photographer Noah Berger captured these images as floodwaters overtook streets, homes and vehicles.

Noah Berger / AP Brenda Ortega, 15, salvages items from her flooded Merced, Calif., home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Following days of rain, Bear Creek overflowed its banks leaving dozens of homes and vehicles surrounded by floodwaters.

Noah Berger / AP Jesus Torres carries belongings from his flooded Merced, Calif., home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Noah Berger / AP Pauline Torres carries belongings from her flooded Merced, Calif., home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Noah Berger / AP Floodwaters surround homes on Thornton Rd. in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Noah Berger / AP Nick Enero wades through floodwaters while helping his brother salvage items from his Merced, Calif., home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Noah Berger / AP Floodwaters course through a neighborhood in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Noah Berger / AP Kim Ochoa leaves her Merced, Calif., home, which is surrounded by floodwaters, as storms continue to batter the state on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Noah Berger / AP Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in the Planada community of Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

As of Wednesday morning, Planada remained under an evacuation order.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.