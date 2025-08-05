KVPR 50th Anniversary Celebration

In 1975, three young men in Fresno had a vision. They had heard public radio stations and NPR programming in other communities and they sought to bring the unique sound of public radio to California's Central Valley.

That year, they founded White Ash Broadcasting, Inc and began work building local support and on pursuing a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to build a station for the Fresno area.

After numerous challenges and obstacles, KVPR signed on for the first time on October 15, 1978 and has been serving the listeners of Central California ever since.

As we approach the 50th anniversary of KVPR's first broadcasts join us for celebrations in the community and on-air recognizing the station's history and contributions to our region over the last 50 years.

Check back soon for more information about planned events and programming as part of KVPR 50.