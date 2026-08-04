"The Maddy Report" joins KVPR broadcast schedule

KVPR and the Maddy Institute are partnering to bring the Valley’s premiere public affairs show to KVPR’s airwaves.

The Institute’s Maddy Report features conversations with policymakers, community leaders, and professionals on public policy issues impacting Valley communities. Listeners can expect insightful conversations that provide trusted information on local and state issues, often with the changemakers themselves.

"Both KVPR and The Maddy Institute work every day to create a more informed public in the Central Valley region. We think this is a natural fit between our organizations, and is driven by our shared non-partisan, public-service missions,” said Joe Moore, general manager of KVPR. “We're excited to bring The Maddy Report to our airwaves, stretching from Kern to Merced Counties."

Blake Zante is the executive director of the Maddy Institute and host of The Maddy Report. Zante has been a frequent guest on KVPR’s daily news podcast, Central Valley Daily. Now with a regular slot on the air, listeners will be able to regularly glean insights on California public policy with Zante through a uniquely Valley lens.

Blake Zante is the executive director of the Maddy Institute and the host of The Maddy Report.

"We are excited to bring The Maddy Report to even more listeners across the Central Valley through KVPR," said Zante. "For more than two decades, our program has provided meaningful conversations on the issues shaping our region. This latest iteration continues The Maddy Institute's mission of inspiring public leadership through informed civic engagement.”

The pilot episode of The Maddy Report on KVPR will air on Sunday, August 16, at 3:30 p.m. The half-hour program will be part of KVPR’s new ‘Sunday politics hour’ and air adjacent Political Breakdown, a statewide politics show produced by KQED in San Francisco.

About KVPR:

KVPR 89.3 and 89.1 is Central California’s NPR station, providing public radio news and information, classical music and more to listeners across the region. KVPR is known for acclaimed radio shows like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and KVPR’s own Central Valley Daily podcast. KVPR’s broadcast signal serves residents in Fresno, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Madera, Merced and Mariposa counties, and can be heard on 89.3 in Fresno and 89.1 in Bakersfield.

The station also operates KVPR Classical, a 24/7 classical music channel broadcasting on 89.3 HD-2 in Fresno and 89.1 HD-2 in Bakersfield.

All of KVPR’s content can be heard online at KVPR.org, on the KVPR app, on smart speakers, and other connected devices

About The Maddy Institute:

The Maddy Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit public policy institute for the San Joaquin Valley that provides a venue for thoughtful discussions on important public policy issues facing the San Joaquin Valley, California and the Nation.

The Maddy Institute fosters collaboration among the Valley’s academic, government, and community leaders. Its partnership with the Valley’s four public universities—California State University, Bakersfield, California State University, Fresno, California State University, Stanislaus, and University of California, Merced – as well as the State Center Community College District – allows the institute to leverage the Valley’s intellectual resources to address critical regional and state issues. For more information, visit themaddyinstitute.org.