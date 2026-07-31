"Arts Angle" with Donald Munro joins KVPR lineup, previewing local arts events

KVPR’s Arts Angle is the latest addition to the station’s broadcast programming, highlighting a local news partnership with the Munro Review.

With the Arts Angle KVPR’s is deepening its local coverage, offering listeners a rundown of current Valley shows and exhibits in season — all in about one minute. The weekly audio vignettes include a curated list of local exhibits, performances and arts events throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

The series is hosted by veteran arts journalist and critic Donald Munro, who also includes his favorite picks.

“KVPR is excited to foster more arts coverage through this local news partnership with the Munro Review,” said Elizabeth Arakelian, KVPR’s director of radio. “Listeners come to KVPR for its eclectic mix of news and arts and culture coverage. This new series aligns perfectly with our mission of informing and inspiring our audience.”

KVPR’s Arts Angle airs three times a day:

Thursdays and Fridays at 9:58 a.m., 12:58 p.m. and 5:49 p.m.

Saturdays at 9:58 a.m., 12:58 p.m. and 5:58 p.m.