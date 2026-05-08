Corks & Brews 2026 is a huge success

Thank you for helping make Corks & Brews 2026 such a wonderful success!

Whether you joined us at the Lester Estate on Sunday, supported from afar, or simply cheered us on as part of the KVPR community, we’re so grateful. With beautiful weather, a stunning setting along the San Joaquin River, and an incredible turnout, this year’s event was a joyful reminder of what can happen when our community comes together.

We’d also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our generous hosts, Dr. Kevin and Linda Lester, our Presenting Sponsor EECU, Vintner Coordinator Barry Bennett, and all of the sponsors, volunteers, staff, attendees, vintners, breweries, and food vendors who made the day possible.

Corks & Brews continues to evolve, but what remains constant is the spirit behind it: people gathering to celebrate, connect, and support the work of KVPR. Your support helps sustain the local news, music, and storytelling that keep KVPR Central to the Valley.

And while we have you — if you haven’t yet checked out Central Valley Daily, now is a great time. It’s KVPR’s daily news podcast, bringing you essential local reporting from across the region in a quick, easy listen. You can find it at the link above, or wherever you get your podcasts.

While this year’s Corks & Brews has passed, it is KVPR’s annual spring fundraiser and it's always the first Sunday in May. We’re already gearing up for next year, so mark your calendar now for Sunday, May 2nd, 2027.

Thank you for being part of the KVPR community.