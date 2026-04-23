KVPR to host Corks and Brews fundraiser Sunday May 3, 2026 in Fresno

Public radio station KVPR will host Corks & Brews 2026, its annual spring fundraiser and signature event, at the Lester Estate in Fresno on Sunday, May 3, from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Corks & Brews is a festival of fine wine and craft beer, bringing together nearly 40 wineries and craft breweries from across the Central Valley, Napa, and the coast. Guests will enjoy an afternoon of tasting, live music, a silent auction and raffle, and — new this year — a curated lineup of some of the Valley’s favorite food vendors, with food available for purchase.

The event builds on KVPR’s long-running Wine Tasting tradition, expanding its offerings to create a more dynamic and varied experience for guests.

“Corks & Brews reflects the evolution of this event,” said KVPR President and General Manager Joe Moore. “We’re honoring a tradition that has meant a great deal to this community, while introducing new elements that keep the experience fresh and engaging.”

The event takes place at the Lester Estate, located along the San Joaquin River at the intersection of the Van Ness Extension and Bluff Avenue in Fresno. The property has hosted KVPR’s spring event for more than 30 years and is widely regarded as one of the most scenic outdoor venues in the region.

“The Lester Estate offers a setting that’s truly unique in the Central Valley,” Moore said. “It provides the perfect backdrop for an afternoon that brings people together around shared interests — wine, beer, music, and community.”

Corks & Brews is KVPR’s largest fundraising event of the year, supporting the station’s mission to provide trusted news, music, and cultural programming across the Central Valley.

KVPR serves listeners in Fresno, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Madera, Merced, and Mariposa counties.

DETAILS

What: Corks & Brews 2026

When: Sunday, May 3, 2026 | 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Where: The Lester Estate, Fresno

Event entrance: N. Van Ness & Bluff Avenues (7617 N. Van Ness) in Fresno.

Parking: As available, along Van Ness Avenue. Guest transportation is provided from the intersection of N. Van Ness & Bluff to the Lester Estate. No pedestrian access to the estate. No public parking on the event grounds.

Tickets: $75 per person – ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT KVPR Purchase tickets online at https://www.kvpr.org/corksandbrews or by calling 559-862-2480

Note: This is an event for adults 21 and over, and will be held rain or shine.

Wineries and Breweries:

This is a partial list of featured vendors pouring for guests at the event. This list is subject to change.

Featured wineries:

Adelaida Vineyards & Winery, Atlas Peak Vineyards, Austin Hope Winery, Belle Glos, Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants, Cru Winery, Devil’s Fog, Duckhorn Vineyards, Engelmann Cellars, Fresno State Winery, Gothic Noir, Hope Family Wines, Idle Hour Winery, Ironstone Vineyards, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, Karine Wines, Lester Estate Wines, Liberty School Wines, Luca Bosio Vineyards, Obsession Wines, Quady Winery, Quest, Rombauer Vineyards, Saar Germany, The Ned, Toca Madera Winery, Treana Winery, Vineyard 29

Featured breweries:

Crow & Wolf Brewery, Mad Duck Craft Brewing Co., Sequoia Brewing Company, South Gate Brewing, South of Shaw Beer Company, Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.

Featured food vendors:

Ampersand Ice Cream, Boarding Pass Eats, Eat it Up Fresno, The Pie Mamas, Pizzayolo, Tacos 4 Milpas

KVPR Corks & Brews 2026 Event Sponsors:

Educational Employees Credit Union, Fresno Mazda, SME Real Estate, VAST Networks, Hinds LifeCare, Inspire Health, FFB Bank, Central Valley Vein & Wound Center, Robert Tafoya & Sandra Serrano, Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen, Bennett Law Office, Paz Dermatology, Petunia’s Place, Kaiser Permanente, Facility Designs, James G. Parker Insurance Associates, Celeste DeMonte & Neal Howard, Dr. Kimberly Grannis & Michael Grannis, Price Paige & Company, Patricia A. Lutz, Stinson’s, Dumont Printing, Expo Party Rentals



About KVPR:

KVPR 89.3 and 89.1 is Central California’s NPR station, providing public radio news and information, classical music and more to listeners across the region. KVPR is known for acclaimed radio shows like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and KVPR’s own Central Valley Daily podcast. KVPR’s broadcast signal serves residents in Fresno, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Madera, Merced and Mariposa counties, and can be heard on 89.3 in Fresno and 89.1 in Bakersfield.

The station also operates KVPR Classical, a 24/7 classical music channel broadcasting on 89.3 HD-2 in Fresno and 89.1 HD-2 in Bakersfield.

All of KVPR’s content can be heard online at KVPR.org, on the KVPR app, on smart speakers, and other connected devices.