KVPR app gets new features, new look

KVPR’s mobile app is getting a refresh for 2026, making it easier than ever to listen to the Central Valley's public radio station, wherever you go. In addition to a new look, you’ll find the app has new features and capabilities, all designed to streamline the listening experience for both live and on-demand content. The new KVPR app is available for both Apple and Android devices. Here are some highlights of the updates:

1) It's easier than ever to listen to KVPR's two live streams with the new version of the KVPR app. When you open the app, you'll immediately see the logo of the current program that is playing live on the radio, right above the play button. You'll also be able to easily choose between listening to KVPR's main news station, and our 24/7 music station, KVPR Classical.

2) You can now hear up-to-date newscasts on-demand on the KVPR app's main screen. There you'll find two icons, one for KVPR's most recent local newscast, and another for the current NPR News Now national newscast, which is updated every hour, 24/7, 365 days a year.

3) Reading KVPR's local news content is easier than ever. Check out the news tab to see the top local stories and national reporting from NPR.

4) It’s now easier than ever to listen to KVPR's local podcasts and shows like Central Valley Daily and Central Valley Roots, on-demand. Or if you prefer, choose one of our national shows from our partners like NPR, PRX and American Public Media.

5) You can now find an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly edition of our KVPR program guide within the app, to see what's up next and find out when your favorite show is airing.

6) Enjoy new enhanced feedback tools. We've expanded the audience feedback section on the KVPR app allowing you to send a voicemail or email to the station with a variety of prompts.

Download the free KVPR app today:

iOS: Apple App Store

Android: Google Play Store