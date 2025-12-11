Celebrate the 2025 holiday season with KVPR

Sunday December 14

NPR’s Hanukkah Lights 2025 - 7 p.m.

Sunday December 14 marks the first night of Hanukkah. Celebrate and join KVPR for NPR’s Hanukkah Lights 2025. This NPR favorite returns with a new story plus gems from the archive. Hosted by Murray Horwitz with a special tribute to Susan Stamberg who passed away just a couple of months ago.

Monday December 15th

Tinsel Tales 1 - 7 p.m.

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Tuesday December 16th

Tinsel Tales 2 - 7 p.m.

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.

Wednesday December 17th

Tinsel Tales 3 - 7p.m.

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time.

Thursday December 18th

Tinsel Tales 4 - 7p.m.

NPR revisits interviews with musicians about their Christmas albums. Some, like Katie Melua and Sting, celebrate tradition and winter mystery in their Christmas songs. Others, like Kenny Rogers and Amy Grant, find spirituality and stability in holiday music. Jon Batiste and Anthony Hamilton bring new energy to old favorites on their Christmas albums. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Saturday December 20th

A Paul Winter Solstice - 9 p.m.

Celebrate the longest night of the year with NPR’s annual broadcast of the Paul Winter Solstice Concert. This year, Solstice Live! warms up the winter with a taste of the tropics and music from Armenia, Ireland, West Africa and more.

NPR’s Jazz Piano Christmas - 10 p.m.

KVPR’s holiday specials continue Saturday night, as The Kennedy Center and NPR present A Jazz Piano Christmas. Hosted by Fresno’s Felix Contreras, this program features jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved songs.

Wednesday December 24th

Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol - 7 p.m.

Join KVPR for a Christmas Eve tradition – our broadcast of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." Hear the late Susan Stamberg and comedian Jonathan Winters present a distinctive reading of this Christmas classic.

Wednesday December 31st

NPR’s Toast of the Nation - 7 p.m.

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long.

