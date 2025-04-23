KVPR to host 2025 Wine Tasting Event in Fresno Sunday May 4th

Public radio station KVPR will host its annual Wine Tasting event at the Lester Estate in Fresno, Sunday May 4th from 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM. The gathering is KVPR’s largest annual fundraiser event of the year.



With event admission, guests will enjoy fine wines from over 30 vintners from across California and beyond. Attendees will also enjoy delicious food, live music, a silent auction, raffle and more. New for this year’s event is the addition of some of the Valley’s top craft breweries, who will pour their creations at the event.

The theme of this year’s event is “Let’s Raise a Glass” which celebrates the achievements of California’s grape growers and winemakers, as well as the ascendant craft brewing industry in the Central Valley. Vendor coordinator Barry Bennett says the event is a highlight of the calendar year for many. “We have vintners who travel from across California to pour at our event because it has such a strong reputation, and such an appreciative audience. We’re always thrilled to welcome back many California favorites as well as discover new local producers and select imported treasures,” said Bennett.

This year also marks an important milestone for the station, in that it is the 40th edition of the event, as well as an expansion in scope. “For the 40th edition of our annual Tasting, we wanted to do something new, and it only makes sense to turn to the incredibly talented local craft beer community and showcase their creations at our event,” said KVPR Development Director and event coordinator Joe Garcia. Four local craft breweries will pour their beers at the event.

KVPR’s Wine Tasting event always takes place on the first Sunday in May in Fresno. For the last 30 years, the event has been held at the riverfront gardens of Dr. Kevin and Linda Lester, where the Van Ness Extension meets the San Joaquin River in Fresno.

“The Lester Estate is arguably the most scenic setting in Fresno, with manicured gardens and mature trees along the gently flowing San Joaquin River,” said KVPR President and General Manager Joe Moore. “It’s unlike any other venue in Fresno, and is a great site for this event, which is the radio station’s biggest fundraising activity of the year.”

The event is produced by KVPR, and a team of station employees and volunteers. “We’re especially grateful for our event sponsors, and our dedicated team of KVPR staff and station volunteers who help make this event a reality every May,” said Moore.

Betty Wang Garcia The crowd at the Lester Estate for KVPR's 2022 Wine Tasting

Details:

What: KVPR’s Wine Tasting 2025

When: Sunday May 4th 2025 - 3:30 – 6:30 PM

Where: The Lester Estate, Fresno, CA

Event entrance: Van Ness & Bluff Avenues (7617 N. Van Ness) in Fresno.

Parking: As available, along Van Ness Avenue. Guest transportation is provided from the intersection of N. Van Ness & Bluff to the Lester Estate. No pedestrian access to the Lester Estate. No public parking on the event grounds.

Tickets: $125 per person – ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT KVPR

Purchase tickets online at https://www.kvpr.org/wine or by calling 559-862-2480

NOTE: This is an event for adults 21 and over and will be held rain or shine.

Wineries and Breweries:

This is a partial list of featured vendors pouring for guests at the event. This list is subject to change.

Featured wineries:

Adelaida Vineyards & Winery, Toca Madera Winery, Karine Wines, Lesterland Winery, Opolo Wines, Korbel Champagne Cellars, Idle Hour Winery, Rombauer Vineyards, Vineyard 29, Reyana Family Vineyards, The Setting, Fresno State Winery, Aperture Winery, Cattleya Morgan Winery, Mt. Eden Vineyards, Pisoni Winery, Red Car Winery, Talley Vineyards, Truchard Winery, Turnbull Winery, Valravn Winery, Papagni Winery, Kinetic Cellars, Quady Winery, Atlas Peak Winery, Devil’s Fog Winery, Ironstone, Obsession, The Ned, Moody Press, Toschi Winery, True Temptation Winery, Jackson Family Wines

Featured breweries:

Crow & Wolf Brewery, Lengthwise Brewery, Salty Walrus Brewing, South Gate Brewing

KVPR Wine Tasting 2025 Event Sponsors:

Educational Employees Credit Union, Fresno Mazda, SME Real Estate, Russell G. Smith Inc., Petunia’s Place, Paz Dermatology, Central Valley Vein & Wound Center, Hinds Hospice, Kaiser Permanente, Facility Designs, Bennett Law Office, Regency Investment Advisors, Celeste DeMonte & Neal Howard, Patricia A. Lutz, James G. Parker Insurance Associates, Michael & Dr. Kimberly Grannis, Price Paige & Company, Dumont Printing

About KVPR:

KVPR 89.3 and 89.1 is Central California’s NPR station, providing public radio news and information, classical music and more to listener across the region. KVPR is know for acclaimed radio shows like Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and KVPR’s own Central Valley Daily podcast. KVPR’s broadcast signal serves residents in Fresno, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Madera, Merced and Mariposa counties, and can be heard on 89.3 in Fresno and 89.1 in Bakersfield. The station also operates KVPR Classical, a 24/7 classical music channel broadcasting on 89.3 HD-2 in Fresno and 89.1 HD-2 in Bakersfield. All of KVPR’s content can be heard online at KVPR.org, on the KVPR app, on smart speakers, and other connected devices.