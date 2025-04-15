KVPR names new Director of Radio, Elizabeth Arakelian

KVPR is pleased to announce the station’s new Director of Radio, Elizabeth Arakelian. This new role will have her responsible for KVPR’s broadcast and digital radio programs and podcasts. In addition to this new position, she’ll continue to host the KVPR’s local news podcast Central Valley Daily, which is published every weekday morning. Her new role officially began April 1.

For the last two years, Arakelian has hosted the station’s flagship morning news show, Morning Edition. Arakelian joined KVPR in 2021, originally hosting local broadcasts of NPR’s afternoon news program, All Things Considered. She has an extensive journalism and media analytics background, which includes stints with the Turlock Journal and CNBC in New York City. Subsequently, she worked in higher education as a public relations professional upon her return to California. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English language literatures from UC Santa Cruz, and received a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.

A native of Turlock, Arakelian brings with her a deep understanding of the Central Valley, its people and communities, while her professional experience has equipped her to help guide this aspect of KVPR’s radio offerings.

“We’re really excited to welcome Elizabeth into this new leadership position at KVPR. Radio is the core of our business and our service to the community. With her background in journalism, analytics and media presentation, she is a great fit for this role,” said KVPR President & General Manager Joe Moore. “Liz is well positioned to help advance KVPR’s mission to bring listeners across our region voices and sounds that inform and inspire.”

“It’s been a privilege to deliver the news to our listeners as a host, and I’m excited to serve our audience in a more strategic role as Director of Radio,” said Arakelian. “I’m also happy to remain involved in our daily news operations as I’ll keep hosting the Central Valley Daily podcast. KVPR is such a valuable resource for the San Joaquin Valley and we’ve seen great community engagement and growth in recent years. I’m looking forward to helping keep our momentum going in this new role.”

About KVPR

KVPR (Valley Public Radio) is Central California’s NPR station, providing news and information from around the world and here locally in the Valley, with acclaimed public radio programs like NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and KVPR’s own Central Valley Daily podcast. KVPR’s broadcast signal serves residents in Fresno, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Madera, Merced and Mariposa counties, and can be heard on 89.3 in Fresno and 89.1 in Bakersfield. The station also operates KVPR Classical, a 24/7 classical music channel broadcasting on 89.3 HD-2 in Fresno and 89.1 HD-2 in Bakersfield. Both stations can be heard online at KVPR.org, on the KVPR app, smart speakers, and other connected devices.