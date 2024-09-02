KVPR announces new evening program lineup

Starting Labor Day, KVPR is making some changes to its evening program lineup. You can find an updated program grid here.

First up, the evening broadcast of Marketplace moves forward one half hour to 6 p.m. The daily business show hosted by Kai Ryssdal will now be heard Monday through Friday during the evening, following All Things Considered. The early edition of Marketplace will continue to run in its regular 3 p.m. time slot.

At 6:30 p.m. every weekday, listeners can now hear Today, Explained, the award-winning daily news explainer from Vox. Each day, the show breaks down a single news story or cultural phenomenon in an approachable, inspiring, and helpful way. It's co-hosted by public radio veterans Noel King and Sean Rameswaram.

Previously heard Friday evenings at 6:30 p.m., The California Report Magazine will move to 8 p.m. Fridays. Hear in-depth storytelling and audio documentaries about the people and places that make California unique in this new time slot.

After The California Report Magazine, listeners will hear With Good Reason at 8:30 p.m. Fridays. The show shares exciting discoveries, rigorous debates, and new knowledge, with ever-curious host Sarah McConnell guiding the conversation. Past guests include Mike Seeger, Toni Morrision and Nikki Giovanni.

During the 9 o'clock hour weekday evenings, you can now hear rebroadcasts of weekend favorites like Hidden Brain, Freakonomics and Latino USA. We're also adding a new science show from the BBC called Unexpected Elements, and if you miss the morning broadcast of Science Friday, you can now hear a rebroadcast Friday nights from 9 till 11 p.m.

Late-nights, discover creative spoken-word programs, amazing podcasts, fascinating interviews, and intriguing sounds with PRX Remix. This curated mix of stories from independent audio creators runs from 10 p.m. till midnight Monday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. till midnight Friday and Saturday.

Where's the music?

KVPR is retiring weeknight classical programs from the main channel, but you can still hear music on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Saturday evenings at 9 p.m., we're adding Performance Today Weekend. The show features live concert recordings that can’t be heard anywhere else, highlights from new classical album releases, and in-studio performances and interviews. The Fresno Philharmonic Masterworks Series will also air on select Saturdays during this time slot. On Sundays, David Aus' Sunday Night Jazz remains at its regular time, 9 p.m. till midnight.

If you're missing classical music on weeknights, check out KVPR's 24/7 classical channel, KVPR Classical. You can hear the stream online, on the KVPR app, or your smart speaker. If you have an HD Radio in your car or home, you can also listen to KVPR Classical on 89.3 FM channel HD2 in the Fresno metro area, or 89.1 channel HD2 in Bakersfield. Find more information about how to listen to KVPR Classical here.

Questions or comments about the schedule changes? Email Content Director Alex Burke here.

Thanks as always for listening, and we hope you like what you hear.