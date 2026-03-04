Fresno County sees a rise in tuberculosis cases, health officials report

FRESNO, Calif. – Tuberculosis cases have declined statewide in California, but health officials report a different trend in the Central Valley, where cases are not only fluctuating – but steadily rising, too.

Merced and Fresno counties experienced an uptick in cases, according to the latest available data from 2024 from the state’s Tuberculosis Disease Data.

Fresno County saw a 34.2% increase in tuberculosis cases, going from 39 cases in 2023 to 52 active cases in 2024. Merced County, in the same time period, reported only a slight increase of 10%.

The 2025 report on tuberculosis cases is not expected to be released for a few more months. However, health experts anticipate another increase in the Valley.

“Having active TB is not good, not good for the individual. It's not good for the household, it's not good for the community,” Dr. Samer Al Saghbini, an infectious disease specialist and TB supervisor for the Fresno County Public Health Department, said.

He said Fresno County experienced six deaths related to TB last year.

Tuberculosis – known better as TB – is an airborne infection. Symptoms can range from persistent cough, weight loss, long-lasting fever, fatigue and chest pain. Sometimes, people infected with TB don't know they have it. Health experts say this makes its spread more dangerous.

The California Department of Public Health previously released its strategic plan to eliminate TB . They outlined a comprehensive strategy to curb the spread of tuberculosis across the state.

The plan serves as a roadmap to tackling the spread of TB cases early by expanding testing and treatment of latent tuberculosis infection in primary care settings.

The state health department is developing its plan for 2026–2030. It will set the next phase of priorities and strategies.

Saghbini, the infectious specialist, said an increase of TB cases in Fresno County could stem from several factors.

"[Fresno] is a big county. It's the fifth largest in the state, with one million people living here compared to other smaller Central Valley counties,” he said.

The county also has a unique mix of immigrants and foreign-born citizens, Saghbini added.

TB cases have also been seen among the homeless population. Saghbini also says the region’s agricultural makeup also contributes to the caseload, since some workers may be seasonal and transitory, meaning they are here for short periods and then leave.

Most of these workers won’t have health insurance or simply don't see a doctor, Saghbini says. But, generally, he recommends that all people see a doctor as soon as they feel TB symptoms.

“If you have high risk exposure because [of] where you were born, or your lifestyle with travel and so forth, asking for a blood test for TB is very important,” Saghbini said. “If you get tested and you're positive, the treatment will be very effective to prevent you from becoming sick down the road.”

