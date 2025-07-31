Kern County supervisors approve major cuts to public health department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Kern County supervisors have approved significant cuts to the county’s public health department.

They voted Tuesday to eliminate more than $3.5 million from the department. They also approved the layoffs of 27 employees.

Brynn Carrigan, the director of the department, said the budget cuts largely stem from a decline in federal and state funding and increased operational costs.

"The cascading effect of these major, sudden and final changes has made it impossible to pivot without impacting our services and our workforce," Carrigan said during a presentation to the board.

Supervisors said they will aim to fill gaps in services in other ways.

You can view the meeting here, or in the player below.