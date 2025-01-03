Merced County reports death of child from pediatric influenza

Merced County Department of Public Health has confirmed the death of a child from pediatric influenza, the first influenza-associated death of a local resident under the age of 18 over the past year.

According to a Merced County news release, the child was a resident of Merced County with no known underlying medical conditions.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family during this most difficult time,” County Health Officer Dr. Salvador Sandoval said in the news release.

“Seasonal influenza remains a significant health concern. If you or your loved ones have not received the flu vaccine this season, I hope you will consider doing so to help protect yourself and those around you, particularly with gatherings during the holiday season.”

Public health officials say flu vaccination lowers the risk of severe disease, emergency department visits, hospitalization and death.

Everyone ages 6 months and older can receive a flu vaccine at pharmacies, clinics or health care facilities.

County health offficials encourage anyone who is not up to date with vaccinations, or is unsure whether they are up to date, to consult with their health care provider about getting vaccinated, according to the release.

A list of COVID-19 and flu vaccination locations can be found at https://www.vaccines.gov/.

While vaccination is the best protection against flu, basic prevention measures can also reduce the spread of flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Daily actions such as:

Hand washing

Staying home when sick, and covering oneself when coughing and sneezing can help stop the spread of germs and increase your protection.

More information about influenza and other respiratory diseases is available at California Department of Public Health (Influenza and Other Respiratory Diseases) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

