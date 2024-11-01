Fresno area voters are asked to vote 'peacefully and respectfully' on Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. — With days left until the anticipated 2024 presidential election, officials in the San Joaquin Valley are urging residents to stay peaceful, even when casting their ballot.

Several incidents around the country, where ballot boxes have been damaged, have raised alarm for election officials as voting is in full swing. Ballot boxes in at least three states have been damaged.

California law prohibits any type of voting intimidation or political displays within 100 feet of polling places. That includes ballot drop boxes. The rules about how voters should behave when casting their vote even apply to clothing.

"Election workers will not process a voter that is engaged in electioneering activities or wearing visible electioneering material," James Kus, Fresno County Registrar of Voters, said Thursday during a press conference.

He was joined by Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni and District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

Smittcamp said her office is taking complaints at polling sites seriously in order to ensure election workers and residents stay safe during this election.

Smittcamp said her office reviewed at least one complaint so far, but did not expect to prosecute the case. She said, however, her office would remain vigilant as voting comes to a close on Tuesday.

Smittcamp urged voters to, "Do the right thing, and be better than your anger or your passion. And let the election happen peacefully and respectfully."