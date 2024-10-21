Inmates at Valley prison swap prison garb for caps and gowns in emotional graduation

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. — Inmates at Valley State Prison dressed in something other than prison uniforms on Friday — they wore caps and gowns.

Nearly two dozen of them moved tassels that hung from their caps from one side to the other, and became the first class in a new Fresno State program to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

The program is called “Degrees for Change,” and was created two years ago. The inmates all majored in social science.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the program allows incarcerated students to receive face-to-face instruction with Fresno State professors and instructors.

It followed the passage of a bill in 2014 meant to expand access in higher education in the state.

Associate degree programs were available in 33 of the 34 state prisons as of 2021. Criminal justice advocates say higher education programs in prisons are shown to reduce the recidivism rate, or the amount of people who reoffend once they are released.

For students at Valley State Prison, completing their bachelor’s degree means more than just acquiring a diploma. They also believe it can open the door to a different future once they’re back into society.



Graduates emotional, see a way out

Rachel Livinal / KVPR Henry Inocencio poses with his bachelor’s degree after graduating from Fresno State on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Henry Inocencio, 45, has been serving a life sentence for 22 years after being convicted of first degree murder. Inocencio said the charge was reduced to second degree murder two months ago, and now, he has a chance at parole.

“Lifers go home today,” Inocencio told KVPR, after the graduation ceremony. “You have an opportunity to go in front of the board and be found suitable.”

Inocencio believes if he gets out, he will have a better chance of finding employment because of his degree. He plans on pursuing a master’s in social work, criminology or sociology. Then he wants to find a job in advocacy.

Jose Ornelas gave a tearful speech during the commencement. He addressed his mom, who pushed him to pursue higher education – even when he felt like it wouldn’t make a difference.

“I will never forget the day in the vision room, when I first told you that I had enrolled at Feather River College,” Ornelas said, referring to a community college program offered in prison. “The emotion you showed and the tears of joy I saw run down your beautiful face will be ingrained as one of the most memorable times we have ever shared.”

Ornelas said he graduated with honors from Fresno State and is also continuing onto graduate school.

Many of the students, despite being in prison, are the first in their families to obtain a college degree – like J.J. Lewis.

“I kind of just put it on the back burner,” Lewis, 49, said. “So it was something that was itching at me for a long time.”

Lewis is currently serving a life sentence for assault with great bodily injury that resulted in death. He said he’s scheduled for a hearing in a few weeks to see if he is eligible for parole.

He hopes to get out of prison by next year, and he said higher education helped him realize his self-worth, and the change he could make outside of bars.

“A lot of the things that I've learned, I've been able to use it in my own life,” Lewis said. “My family looks at me differently and I've been able to inspire a lot of my nieces and nephews and my own son.”