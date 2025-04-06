Tulare County non-profit to offer free legal services to workers

POPLAR, Calif. - A Tulare County organization is now offering free labor-related legal services thanks to a new state grant – an approach that research shows helps connect workers with the services they need.

The Central Valley Empowerment Alliance, a non-profit based in the Tulare County community of Poplar that primarily serves farmworkers, will provide free legal services to workers facing health and safety violations, wage theft, workplace discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.

Protections against these issues aren’t guaranteed. For farmworkers, for instance, federal labor laws don’t guarantee paid sick leave, vacation time or employer-sponsored health insurance. And even though a 2016 state law guaranteed overtime pay, many now earn too much income to qualify for the government-sponsored health insurance for low-income residents known as Medicaid – or Medi-Cal, in California.

“We are bringing free legal support directly to the workers who need it the most,” said Arturo Rodriguez, the alliance’s spokesman, at a press event announcing the funding last week. “We know that when workers are informed, when they have access to legal resources, and when they are supported by trusted community advocates, they are empowered to fight back and stand up for their rights.”

The alliance has partnered with the California Center for Movement Legal Services, an Oakland non-profit that works to expand legal access for underserved communities.

“We are dedicated to providing on-site and remote legal services to farmworkers in the Central Valley and believe our partnership with [the alliance] will significantly benefit this vulnerable population,” said Margaret DeMatteo, an attorney with the organization.

The services are funded for two years by the California Department of Industrial Relations, a state agency that ensures employers comply with state labor laws.

The alliance said the organizations have also received funding to provide assistance on housing, immigration, anti-hate and education equity.

A recent report from the University of California, Berkeley’s Possibility Lab found that when state agencies collaborate with trusted community-based organizations (CBOs) like these, workers are more likely to receive the support needed to protect their rights.

“CBO staff wear many hats and often provide a range of services outside of their organization’s direct scope,” reads the report published last month . “This approach allows staff to build trust and rapport with workers by eliminating the need for multiple referrals and prioritizing connection over specialization.”

This story was produced by Samantha Rangel as part of an internship program through Fresno State’s Media, Communications and Journalism department.

