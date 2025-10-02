Hard Rock Casino to open in Kern County in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Hard Rock International announced on Thursday that its newest multi-million dollar casino will open on Nov. 13 in Kern County.

Officially titled “Hard Rock Casino Tejon,” the casino will be the first of its kind in Kern County. It’s being built 15 miles south of Bakersfield on land that belongs to the Tejon Indian Tribe.

The tribal land is set at the base of the historic Tejon Pass also known as the “Grapevine” along I-5 in the southern San Joaquin Valley. The location near a major freeway is meant to give residents in Southern California as well as those to the north access to the new casino.

Hard Rock International officials say the casino – a $600 million project – will provide 1,000 permanent jobs.

Tribal leaders add that the project represents meaningful investment in a county long recognized as economically depressed – including by using projected revenue from the casino fund educational and community services for the tribe.

“This project will bring thousands of jobs, fuel economic growth, and serve as a gathering place where culture, entertainment and community come together,” said Octavio Escobedo, chairman of the Tejon Tribe, in a news release.

Hard Rock casinos are scattered across the country in states such as Oklahoma, New Jersey, South Dakota, Florida and even Ontario, Canada. In addition to the Kern County location, two new casinos are soon coming to Las Vegas and Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Hard Rock brand also operates dozens of restaurants and hotels around the world.

When doors open for the Kern County site, guests will choose from 2,000 slot machines and more than 50 live table games as well as VIP rooms for blackjack and baccarat. Food options include steak and seafood, as well as artisanal coffee and pastries.

The casino will also offer a rewards program called Unity by Hard rock that applies to participating Hard Rock locations worldwide.