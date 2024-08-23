The trickle down effect of rising insurances rates for California homeowners

FRESNO, Calif. — KVPR’s Elizabeth Arakelian speaks with Levi Sumagaysay, a reporter with CalMatters who has recently written extensively about the uptick in insurance costs for California single-family homeowners.

After those stories, she started hearing a lot of feedback from landlords who own apartment complexes and commercial properties. Sumagaysay shares what she learned during her latest reporting.

Listen to this interview in the player on this page.