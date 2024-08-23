© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
The trickle down effect of rising insurances rates for California homeowners

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 23, 2024 at 3:52 PM PDT
Solar panels sit on rooftops at a housing development in Folsom, Calif.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
Solar panels sit on rooftops at a housing development in Folsom, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

FRESNO, Calif. — KVPR’s Elizabeth Arakelian speaks with Levi Sumagaysay, a reporter with CalMatters who has recently written extensively about the uptick in insurance costs for California single-family homeowners.

After those stories, she started hearing a lot of feedback from landlords who own apartment complexes and commercial properties. Sumagaysay shares what she learned during her latest reporting.

Listen to this interview in the player on this page.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
