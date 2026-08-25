Who is the roundest of them all? Introducing Fat Marmot Week
The great American election is upon us. We’re talking about Fat Marmot Week, a competition that allows you to vote for the fattest, most rotund marmot.
It’s hosted by The Marmot Project at Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory in Colorado.
Host Robin Young speaks with Emily Renkey, a graduate student with University of California, Los Angeles, who is co-running the tournament.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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