'Wait Wait' for June 6. 2026: Live in Austin with Not My Job guest Elana Meyers Taylor

This week's show was recorded in Austin with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Elana Meyers Taylor and panelists Brian Babylon, Rachel Coster, and Tom Papa. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Birthday Party Scramble; Hollywood Smashes the Like and Subscribe Button; Tarps Off!

Panel Questions

Ladies Vs. Zootopia

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a twist on a quintessential summer thing, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor answers our questions about White Castle

Peter talks to legendary Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor. Elana plays our game called, "Sledder, meet Slider." Three questions about White Castle hamburgers.

Panel Questions

Club Med's Scary New Feature; A New Reason to Rumspringa

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news related limericks: Fresh Eggs At Your Estate; A Catholic Calendar Conundrum; Spreading the Good Creamy Word

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what will be the next trend at baseball stadiums?

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