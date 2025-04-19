'Wait Wait' for April 19, 2025: Live in Durham with Lewis Black!

This week's show was recorded in Durham with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Lewis Black and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Adam Burke, and Dulcé Sloan. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

An Ivy League Stand; Girl's Trip; Vacation's Re-creation

Panel Questions

Salmon Gone Wild

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a new Easter tradition, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Comedian Lewis Black answers our questions about lullabies

Lewis Black is a beloved comedian with a special talent for turning anything into an aggrieved rant. From his stand-up specials to his contributions to The Daily Show to his role as the literal embodiment of Anger in Inside Out, no one can make rage as funny as he does. So, naturally, we invite him on to ask him three questions about soothing babies to sleep.

Maximizing Your Chores; A Fantastic Formula

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Jurassic Snacks; A New Way To Sleep; Talking to the Fishes

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that we're recreating our childhood vacations, what will be the next vacation trend.

