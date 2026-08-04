Cyberattacks hit water systems in at least seven states

The water systems in at least seven U.S states have been hit with cyberattacks.

According to officials, so far the attacks have caused operational issues like flooding or a lack of pressure in certain municipalities. And while authorities have yet to definitively say who is behind the attacks, Iran is the No. 1 suspect.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Alex Orleans, head of threat intelligence at Sublime Security, an email security company. He’s also a former contractor for the National Security Council and specializes in tracking Iran-nexus threat actors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR