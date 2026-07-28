The median sales price for an existing home is now more than $440,000, according to the National Association of Realtors. That’s pricing out many first-time buyers and denying them a critical pillar of the American Dream — homeownership.

Jackie Cooperman wrote about the death of the starter home for a joint project for Architectural Digest and WIRED, and she joins host Indira Lakshmanan to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR