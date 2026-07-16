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How Democrats are shifting on aid for Israel

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 16, 2026 at 9:08 AM PDT
A woman holds an Israeli flag while walking down Fifth Avenue during the Israel Day Parade, Sunday, May 31, 2026, in New York. (Emil T. Lippe/AP)
Emil T. Lippe/AP
A woman holds an Israeli flag while walking down Fifth Avenue during the Israel Day Parade, Sunday, May 31, 2026, in New York. (Emil T. Lippe/AP)

Almost half of the House Democratic caucus voted on Wednesday to end more than $3 billion in military aid to Israel. The measure failed but exposed a major shift in the way Democrats are approaching Israel after years of staunch support.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jacob Kornbluh, a senior political reporter for the Forward, about how Democrats beyond the progressive left are changing their tone on military aid for Israel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom