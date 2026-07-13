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Death of Sen. Graham complicates GOP agenda as Congress returns from recess

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 13, 2026 at 9:01 AM PDT

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sudden death is complicating an already challenging week for Congress. Lawmakers are back after their Fourth of July recess and face multiple Senate confirmation hearings, a renewed war against Iran, and an unpopular voting act that President Trump won’t give up on.

Host Tiziana Dearing gets the latest from NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom