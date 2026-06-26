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What's behind America's data center revolt?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 26, 2026 at 8:57 AM PDT

America’s data center revolt shows no signs of slowing down.

Dozens of data centers have been cancelled in the past year due to local opposition. People across the country and across the political spectrum are organizing to voice concerns about energy and water use, pollution and broader angst about artificial intelligence.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jael Holzman, a reporter for the climate news site Heatmap, who has been digging into the data center backlash.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom