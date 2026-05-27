South Carolina lawmakers reject Trump-backed redistricting plan

Gavin Jackson graduated with a visual journalism degree from Kent State University in 2008 and has been in the news industry ever since. He’s worked at newspapers in Ohio, Louisiana and most recently in South Carolina at the Florence Morning News and Charleston Post and Courier. His career as a multi-faceted journalist began in 2011 at the Morning News where he wrote, shot photos and video for daily stories in print, online and broadcast. His local political coverage got him hired onto The Post and Courier’s Statehouse bureau team in fall 2015. He covered the presidential primaries, Gov. Nikki Haley, the legislature and more. South Carolina ETV hired him in 2017 as their only news and public affairs reporter in an effort to grow SCETV’s news presence.