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Forecasters predict fewer storms than average this Atlantic hurricane season

NPR | By Rebecca Hersher
Published May 22, 2026 at 1:43 AM PDT

The National Hurricane Center predicts eight to 14 storms will form during this year's Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rebecca Hersher
Rebecca Hersher (she/her) is a reporter on NPR's Science Desk, where she reports on outbreaks, natural disasters, and environmental and health research. Since coming to NPR in 2011, she has covered the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, embedded with the Afghan army after the American combat mission ended, and reported on floods and hurricanes in the U.S. She's also reported on research about puppies. Before her work on the Science Desk, she was a producer for NPR's Weekend All Things Considered in Los Angeles.
See stories by Rebecca Hersher